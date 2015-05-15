 Top
    Earthquake hits Iran

    General director of the Office of Emergency System and provisions of Balochistan said, search and rescue teams delivered to region

    Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ Earthquake of magnitude 5.3 hits in the Iranian province of Sistan and Beluzhistan.

    Report informs referring to Anadolu, according to the information of the Seismological Center of Tehran University Geophysics Institute, theepicenter of earthquake was the port city of Chabahar, center lies at a depth of 10 km.

    The general director of the Office of Emergency System and the provisions of Balochistan said that search and rescue teams delivered to the region.According to preliminary data, no victims and destructions reported, he said.

