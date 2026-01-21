UN appoints Igor Garafulic as its interim resident coordinator in Azerbaijan

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Foreign policy
    • 21 January, 2026
    • 11:26
    UN has appointed Igor Garafulic as its interim resident coordinator in Azerbaijan, Report informs, citing the UN's website.

    He will perform his duties in this position until July 1, 2026.

    The former UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, Vladanka Andreeva, completed her mission in the country on January 8, 2026.

    Prior to his current appointment, Garafulic served at various times as Interim UN Resident Coordinator in Paraguay and as UN Resident Coordinator in Peru and Honduras. He also held a number of senior positions at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

    Before joining the UN, Garafulic served as Governor of the Santiago Metropolitan Region from 2008 to 2010, overseeing infrastructure development, regional investment, and security in Chile"s capital.

    Garafulic holds a Master of Public Policy degree from the University of Oxford and a Master"s degree in Economics from the University of Chile. In addition to Spanish, he is fluent in English, Swedish, and Portuguese.

