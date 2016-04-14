Draft statement of withdrawal from EAEC presented to Armenian parliament

Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ Chairmanof the Free Democrats Party, Deputy of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia Khachatur Kokobelyan introduced a draft statement "On beginning of the procedure of termination of membership of the Republic of Armenia from Eurasian Economic Union" in parliament.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, a decision based on the fact that during a year of Armenia's membership in the Union specified steps, in particular, to integrate countries and improve their welfare have not been implemented.

According to the party leader, on the contrary, over the last year exports from Armenia to EAEC countries decreased significantly.

The draft statement says that joining the EAEC led to the isolation of Armenia and a reduction in foreign investment.