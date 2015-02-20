Date of parliamentary elections in Iran revealed

Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ Next parliamentary elections in Iran will be held on February 26, 2016, Report informs citing the TASS.

Decision on the date of elections to the Majlis was taken at a meeting of the Supervisory Board, which agreed with the relevant proposal of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, responsible for organizing elections in Iran.

Previous parliamentary elections in Iran were held in two rounds - 2 March and 4 May 2012.290 deputies were elected. The term of office of legislators - 4 years.

On the same day, on February 26, 2016, election to the Assembly of Experts to be held, the main governing body of Iran.

The Assembly of Experts consists of 86 experts on Sharia scholars, elected for eight years by direct vote of citizens.

The Assembly of Experts elects the head of state - life term and the spiritual leader of Iran.

For the first time ever elections to the Majlis and the Council of Experts will take place at the same time.