    Date of meeting to create a coalition government in Turkey announced

    Ahmet Davutoglu: We will not hide anything from the public

    Baku. 9 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Today, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan might give the task to establish a coalition government."

    Report informs referring to "Anadolu" news agency, the chairman of the Justice and Development Party of Turkey, acting prime minister Ahmet Davutoglu stated at the meeting of MPs from the parliamentary party.

    "I will hold the first meeting on the establishment of the government before Eid-Ramadan holiday in the next week. During this time, our position is clear and precise. We will not hide anything from the public. We will meet in a transparent manner," A.Davutoglu said.

