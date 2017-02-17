Chairman of US Joint Chiefs of Staff on a visit to Turkey

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 17, Chairman of US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Joseph Dunford has left Baku for Turkey.

Report informs citing DHA, he met with the Chief of General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces, Hulusi Akar.

The meeting was held in Incirlik military base in Adana, Turkey, as well as discussion held on participation of Turkish troops in Raqqa operations conducted by the US.

Notably, yesterday Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Joseph Dunford met with his Russian counterpart Valery Gerasimov in Baku.