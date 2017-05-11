 Top
    Bodies of father and son found hanging in Yerevan

    They were killed under strange circumstances

    Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ Bodies of father and his son were found hanging in Yerevan.

    Report informs referring to Armenian media, on May 10, about 23:00, Center for Emergency Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia, received a signal that the father and son living in one of the houses in Acharyan Street do not respond to phone calls and knocks at the door for a long time.

    Arriving at the place rescuers opened the door and found the bodies of father and son hanging.

    Police started an investigation to clarify the incident. 

