Twin blast in St.Petersburg subway kills 10, injures 30 - UPDATED

Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ A twin blast has hit the Saint Petersburg metro on Monday.

Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti.

The reported blasts occurred at the "Sennaya Ploschad [square]" and "Tekhnologichesky Institute" stations. At least 10 people were killed, 30 injured.

Sennaya Ploschad is engulfed by smoke. Emergency services have been sent to the scene.

Explosion occurred in a subway car in St.Petersburg, Report informs citing the Life.ru.

According to the press service of the subway, the explosion occurred at the station "Сенная" (Sennaya).

Victims reported according to witnesses.

Officers of the law enforcement agencies left to the scene.