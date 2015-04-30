Bishkek hosted meeting of TurkPA Commission

Baku. 30 April. REPORT.AZ/ The fourth meeting of the Commission on Law and International Relations of Turkic-speaking countries Parliamentary Assembly (TurkPA) was held in Bishkek. Report informs referring to "Anadolu" news agency.

According to the report, members of parliament of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan attended the meeting held in the building of the country's Parliament.

At the meeting, member states of the Parliamentary Assembly discussed the elections and electoral systems.

The next meeting of the Commission will be held in Turkey.

Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan are represented in TurkPA.