Azerbaijan to attend a working meeting of customs services experts in Astrakhan

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ Astrakhan will host a working meeting of experts of customs services of the different countries.

Report informs referring to the Russian media, the meeting will take place from November 30 to December 4.

The meeting of the Federal Customs Service will bring together experts from Russia, Iran, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and India.

The sides will develop measures to enhance cooperation within the framework of the international "North-South" transport corridor.