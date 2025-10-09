Azerbaijan Defense Minister meets with his Georgian counterpart

The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, is visiting Ankara to participate in the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye Defense Ministers' 12th Trilateral Meeting, Report informs, referring to Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

During the visit, a bilateral meeting was held on October 9 between Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and his Georgian counterpart, Mr. Irakli Chikovani.

The meeting emphasized that military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia serves peace, stability, and security in the region, as well as that the meetings of the heads of state play a crucial role in enhancement of relations between the two countries.

It was noted that regular mutual visits and meetings in various formats are a clear indicator of the high level of relations in the military field, alongside other fields.

Discussing the ongoing military-political situation in the region, the ministers stated that developing cooperation in trilateral and bilateral formats and covering all areas is of great importance in ensuring the prosperous life of both nations in a stable and peaceful environment.

At the conclusion of the meeting, new perspectives for military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia were discussed. The importance of increasing the frequency of joint exercises to facilitate the exchange of experience was emphasized, and a broad exchange of views took place on other issues of mutual interest.