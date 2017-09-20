 Top
    Close photo mode

    Armenian vandalized the Sikh temple in Los Angeles declared wanted

    Manukyan previously had been convicted of robbery

    Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ Los Angeles police seeks the 27-year-old Armenian Artyom Manukyan who vandalized the Sikh temple in Hollywood. 

    Report informs referring to Armenian media, Artyom Manukyan using a black marker wrote hateful messages on temple’s white walls. He threatened the witnesses of this atrocity brandishing with a straight razor. Manukyan is reported to be previously convicted for robbery. 

    The police has been hunting him for several weeks.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi