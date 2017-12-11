Armenian serviceman kills a worman in road accident

Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ A serviceman committed road accident in Armenia.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, it occurred a day before in the Tavush region of Armenia.

At 13:00 on Ankahutyan street in Ijevan, 21-year-old Arsen Kirakosyan on a motorcycle hit 51-year-old resident of the city Svetlana Beglaryan. She was taken to the medical center of Ijevan, where an hour later she died.

Kirakosyan serves as a contractor in one of the military units of Armenian defence ministry.

The investigation is underway.