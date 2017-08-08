Armenians and Russians detained while trying to illegally cross Moldovan border

Baku. 8 August. REPORT.AZ/ Two citizens of Armenia and Russia have been arrested while illegally crossing the Moldovan border.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, the Moldovan Border Service has released a statement.

“Moldovan border officers discovered and arrested Armenian and Russian citizens while they were trying to cross the Prut River, the Moldovan state border. A 29-year-old Armenian and 49-year-old Russian have not said the reason of their presence in the prohibited zone," statement reads.