    Region
    • 17 November, 2025
    • 18:59
    Armenian PM to visit Kazakhstan

    Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is set to pay a state visit to Kazakhstan at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Report informs, citing the Kazakh President's press service.

    "The program includes talks between the delegations of the two countries. The meetings will focus on strengthening prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation between Kazakhstan and Armenia," the statement reads.

    Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visit Kazakhstan
    Paşinyan Qazaxıstana gedəcək
    Пашинян посетит Казахстан с госвизитом

