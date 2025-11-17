Armenian PM to visit Kazakhstan
Region
- 17 November, 2025
- 18:59
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is set to pay a state visit to Kazakhstan at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Report informs, citing the Kazakh President's press service.
"The program includes talks between the delegations of the two countries. The meetings will focus on strengthening prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation between Kazakhstan and Armenia," the statement reads.
