Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30 D-8 Media Forum
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30 D-8 Media Forum

    Armenian PM arrives in Astana

    Region
    • 20 November, 2025
    • 17:57
    Armenian PM arrives in Astana

    Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Astana for an official visit, according to the press service of Kazakhstan Government, Report informs via Kazakh media.

    At Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport, he was welcomed by Kazakhstan's Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov.

    During the visit, a series of meetings on current issues of bilateral cooperation are scheduled for November 21.

    As part of the program, the Armenian Prime Minister will also visit the Alem.ai International Artificial Intelligence Center and the National Museum of Kazakhstan within the framework of the Astana Expo exhibition.

    Nikol Pashinyan visit Astana Armenia Kazakhstan
    Paşinyan Astanaya rəsmi səfər edib - YENİLƏNİB
    Пашинян прибыл в Астану с официальным визитом - ОБНОВЛЕНО

    Latest News

    16:16

    Georgia's car exports to Azerbaijan decline sharply

    Business
    16:03

    Russia expresses regret over damage to Azerbaijani embassy in Kyiv missile strike

    Foreign policy
    15:56

    Azerbaijan increases crude oil exports to Netherlands

    Energy
    15:47
    Photo

    ITU Regional Acceleration Centre Launches Operations in Azerbaijan

    ICT
    15:46
    Photo

    Another 25 families relocated to Khojaly city receive house keys

    Domestic policy
    15:37

    Kazakhstan welcomes Armenia–Azerbaijan efforts toward a peace agreement

    Foreign policy
    15:22

    Azerbaijan to invest over AZN 1B in industrial zone projects in its districts

    Business
    15:15

    6th Islamic Solidarity Games: Azerbaijan's flag bearers for closing ceremony revealed

    Individual sports
    15:06

    Tokayev thanks Ilham Aliyev for lifting transit restrictions on Armenia

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed