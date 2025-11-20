Armenian PM arrives in Astana

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Astana for an official visit, according to the press service of Kazakhstan Government, Report informs via Kazakh media.

At Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport, he was welcomed by Kazakhstan's Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov.

During the visit, a series of meetings on current issues of bilateral cooperation are scheduled for November 21.

As part of the program, the Armenian Prime Minister will also visit the Alem.ai International Artificial Intelligence Center and the National Museum of Kazakhstan within the framework of the Astana Expo exhibition.