Armenian opposition to hold next rally in Yerevan today

© AP Photo

Baku. 7 May. REPORT.AZ. Armenian opposition will hold next protest at “Republic” Square of the capital Yerevan on May 7.

Report informs referring to Armenia media, opposition leader and nominee for prime minister post, Nikol Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page.

Rock-singer, Armenian citizen of Armenian origin, Serj Tankian will also perform at the rally.

Notably, the second round of plenipotentiary elections will take place on May 8 in the Armenian parliament. Only candidate for this post is Nikol Pashinyan.