Armenian court sentences Russian soldier to life

Baku. 23 August. REPORT.AZ/ A soldier of the Russian military base No.102 in Armenia Valery Permyakov, who accused of killing 7 members of Armenian family in Gyumri, has been sentenced to life.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, V.Permyakov's proceeding has been completed on August 23 and he was delivered a verdict.

Notably, in the previous trial, public prosecutor demanded a sentence of life imprisonment to the Russian soldier.

Valery Permyakov is suspected of killing 7 members of one Armenian family in Gyumri on January 12, 2015. Armenia's Investigative Committee launched a separate criminal case on this fact. On August 13, Russian 5th garrison Military-Mobile Court sentenced V.Permyakov to 10 years of imprisonment in strict regime prison. He was charged on the basis of three articles of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation - desertion, thievery and illegal storage of firearms.

Then, the criminal case on V.Permyakov's killing 7 members of an Armenian family was submitted to the Armenian law-enforcement authorities for consideration.