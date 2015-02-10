​Armenian citizen to be judged for a false information on impending explosion in the Kremlin

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ A criminal file against Armenian citizen Ashot Arakelyan, who made a false report to the police about the impending explosion in the Kremlin, was sent to the Magistrates Court in Sochi.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti, this was stated by the Prosecutor's Office of Krasnodar region.

The incident, for which 37-year-old Arakelyan was remanded in custody, occurred on January 15.

The defendant faces three years in prison, according to the article "knowingly conveying false information concerning terrorist acts".