Armenia to take $150M loan from Asian Development Bank for budget needs

Armenia will receive a $150 million loan from the Asian Development Bank for budgetary needs, Report informs referring to Armenian media.

The draft loan agreement was approved on Thursday at a government meeting.

The funds will be used for general budgetary replenishment (without being tied to specific expenditure items). Additionally, the government, with the bank's support (within the loan amount), will work to improve financial oversight of infrastructure investments and develop the government bond market. The loan term will be 15 years with a three-year grace period. The interest rate will be floating (the international SOFR rate plus a general margin of 0.97%). Given the current SOFR rate (3.69%), the loan rate at the time of approval will be 4.66%.

The Ministry of Finance estimated Armenia's need for foreign loans in 2026 at approximately $675 million.