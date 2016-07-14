 Top
    ​Armenia, Iran, Georgia, Bulgaria and Greece intend to create a transport corridor

    A meeting to discuss the details of the project will be held on July 14-15 in Sofia

    Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ Armenia, Iran, Georgia, Bulgaria and Greece intend to create a transport corridor, which will connect the Black Sea and the Persian Gulf. Report informs citing the Armenian media, it was stated by Deputy Head of the Transport Department of the Ministry of Transport and Communication of Armenia Davit Melkonyan.

    A meeting for further discussion of the project details will be held on July 14-15 in Sofia.

    According to Melkonyan, it will be the second discussion, the first one took place about six months ago in Tehran.

    He noted that the issue of funding has not been touched yet.

