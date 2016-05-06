Agenda of extraordinary congress of Turkey's ruling party unveiled

Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) announced the agenda of the second extraordinary congress.

Report informs citing the Turkish media there are 10 issues on the agenda.

Congress will address organizational issues. One of them is the election of party chairman.

According to the program, if enough votes will not be collected, the Congress will be postponed to May 23 with the same agenda.

Note that the AKP congress will begin at 12:00 Baku time on May 22 in the center Anakar Spor in the first quarter of Doganbey (Ankara).