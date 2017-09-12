A terrorist act prevented in ferry sailing from Turkmenistan to Baku

Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ Turkmen special services have prevented terrorist act in a passenger ferry sailing from Turkmenbashi to Baku.

Report informs citing CA-NEWS, two brothers with Turkmen citizenship, who were not disclosed, were detained while attempting to take explosive to the ferry.

According to reports, the brothers bought tickets to various destinations. Then they made a decision on a ferry to Baku. They planned to carry and collect explosives partly on the ferry and blow up in the territory of Turkmenistan.

The ferry was carrying about 170 passengers and Turkish trucks.

According to information, special services were informed in advance about the terrorist act.

However, the explosion-prevention operation took place on August 28, the information was reported on September 12.