    A serviceman, intending to steal data on Armenian intelligence chief's computer, fined

    He detained while changing disc of confidential data with his own

    Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian court has fined a serviceman, attempting to steal confidential data on the computer of Armenian military intelligence chief of the Defense Ministry's military unit.

    Report informs citing the Armenian media, the incident of attempted theft occurred on April 6 this year.

    The court fined Armenian serviceman named Arsen, resident of Khankendi city of occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

    According to the information, he detained while changing disc of confidential data with his own. 

