Baku. 7 May. REPORT.AZ/ A regime of counter-terrorist operation was integrated on Thursday morning in several streets of Makhachkala.

Report informs citing Russian TASS, this was said by the representative of the Operational Headquarters of the National Antiterroristic Committee (NAC) in Dagestan.

According to him, this operation aims at detecting and neutralizing the militants.

Law enforcement officers blocked the house, where militants may hide.