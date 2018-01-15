9 injured as masked men attacked school in Russia - PHOTO - UPDATED

© Govoritmsk

Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ Two assailants wearing masks attacked a school in Perm, Russia. Eight students and a teacher have received stab wounds.

Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, the incident took place in school No 127, which is located in Motovilikhinsky dstrict of the city.

According to preliminary information, two assailants wearing masks attacked students at school.

A teacher and a student are said to be in critical condition.

According to Ministry of Territorial Security representative, the police, ambulance and leadership of the district arrived on scene.

The assailants have been detained.

Russian media reported that the organizer of stabbing is a 16-year-old former student of the school.