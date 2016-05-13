Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ/ 8 soldiers martyred in southeast Turkey, Report informs referring to the Anadolu Agency.

According to the information, six soldiers were killed in an outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) attack in the Çukurca district of the southeastern province of Hakkari.

Turkish army also said that military helicopter crashed due to technical fault, killing two soldiers in Çukurca.