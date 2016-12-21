Four Turkish soldiers killed, 15 wounded in Syria - UPDATED 2

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ Four Turkish soldiers were killed and another 15 were wounded on Dec. 21 during clashes with Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) militants in Syria’s al-Bab.

Report informs referring to the Habertürk, Turkish Armed Forces have announced.

The military had said one of the wounded soldiers was in critical condition.

The clashes with militants in the region were ongoing.

***13:42

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ Three Turkish soldiers were killed and another 11 were wounded on Dec. 21 during clashes with Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) militants in Syria’s al-Bab.

Report informs referring to the Hürriyet daily, Turkish Armed Forces have announced.

The military said one of the wounded soldiers was in critical condition.

It added that clashes with militants in the region were ongoing.

***10:24

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ 6 Turkish servicemen were wounded in Al-Bab, Syria.

Report informs citing the DHA, the reason is still unknown.

According to information, Turkish servicemen supporting Free Syrian Army and continue the operation to liberate Al-Bab.

The report declares that the wounded servicemen were taken to a state hospital in Kilis, Turkey.

Notably, Turkish Armed Forces conducts Fırat Kalkanı (Euphrates Shield) counter-terror operation in Syria.

December 21 coincides with the 120th day of the operation.