Servicemen of Armenian army got into car accident: 3 dead, 2 injured

Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ As a result of accident on Yerevan-Mehri road, 3 serviceman of Armenian army, serving under contract died, 2 injured.

Report informs citing Armenian media.

Names of the servicemen, died in the accident, have been issued: Karen Karapetyan, 30, (resident of Shenavan village of Armavir province), Vaan Gukasyan, 35, (Aygezard village, Ararat province), Ruslan Arutuyunyan, 30, (Sisi village, Armavir province).

According to the infomration, the accident occurred as 'Opel' brand car, driven by Karen Karapetyan, swerved off the road and roll down valley.