36 killed, 146 injured in Istanbul Atatürk Airport terror attacks

Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ At least 36 people were killed, 146 injured Tuesday in a triple suicide bombing and gun attack at Istanbul's main Atatürk airport, in the latest deadly strike to rock Turkey's most-populated city.

The assessments show that 3 suicide bombers carried out the attacks in 3 different spots at the airport, Report informs referring to the Russian RIA Novosti.

According to the information, foreign citizens also among the victims.

Associated Press said citing a local official. at least 50 persons killed and 146 injured at Istanbul's Atatürk airport.