20 IS suspects detained in Turkey's Adana province

Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish police on Thursday detained 20 suspected members of the IS (Islamic State) terrorist organization in Turkey's southern Adana province.

Report informs referring to the Milliyet citing the anti-terror police, supported by a helicopter, staged simultaneous raids on 22 addresses in the city after a tip-off that IS cells were planning attacks.

The suspects, who included senior local figures in the group, were taken to Adana police headquarters for questioning, it said.

Electronic data carriers, computers and other material relating to the IS were seized from the detainees.