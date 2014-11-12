Azerbaijan celebrates Constitution Day

Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ Today Azerbaijan celebrates the Constitution Day.

The Constitution was adopted in 1995 – the first such a document for independent Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan adopted its first constitution on May 19, 1921 at the All-Azerbaijan Soviet Congress. A new version of the Azerbaijan SSR Constitution was adjusted to the Soviet Constitution in 1921, which was adopted at the Fourth All-Azerbaijani Soviet Congress on March 14, 1925. The final Azerbaijan SSR Constitution was adopted April 21, 1978 and fitted to the Soviet Constitution.

A necessity arose to develop a new constitution after Azerbaijan gained its independence. To this end, a commission was established under the guidance of former President Heydar Aliyev. A draft document was submitted via referendum and independent Azerbaijan's first constitution was adopted on November 12, 1995. Ever since, Azerbaijan celebrates the November 12 as a Constitution Day.

The first constitution of independent Azerbaijan was the basis of the country's foundation after the fall of the Soviet Union. The document composes of 5 sections, 12 chapters and 158 articles.

Amendments and additions to the Constitution were first made via referendum of August 24, 2002 and most recently March 18, 2009.