    Takaichi hopes for deepening co-op with Taiwan - Kyodo

    Other
    • 02 November, 2025
    • 14:16
    Takaichi hopes for deepening co-op with Taiwan - Kyodo

    Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told Taiwan's former vice premier Lin Hsin-i that she hopes to strengthen cooperation with Taiwan in a variety of fields, the Japanese government said, Report informs via Kyodo News.

    Takaichi, known for her pro-Taiwan stance, said the self-ruled island is a very important partner as seen in bilateral economic ties and personnel exchanges.

    "We hope to deepen cooperation and exchanges" with Taiwan, she said during the meeting held after the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum summit in Gyeongju, South Korea, according to the Japanese government.

    Communist-led China and Taiwan have been governed separately since they split in 1949 following a civil war. Beijing views Taiwan as a renegade province to be reunified with the mainland by force if necessary.

    The Japanese prime minister also posted her views on X, along with a photo of her shaking hands with Lin.

