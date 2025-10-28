Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    • 28 October, 2025
    President Ilham Aliyev visits cotton processing plant in Sabirabad

    President Ilham Aliyev visited the cotton processing plant of "Tashobasi" LLC in the Sabirabad Industrial District on October 28.

    According to Report, registered as a resident of the Sabirabad Industrial District in 2023, the plant produces lint and technical fiber using technologies from Türkiye, Germany, and Italy.

    The total project value is 3.3 million manats. Its annual production capacity is 8,000 tons of lint and 10,000 tons of technical fiber. The manufactured products serve both domestic and export markets. To date, products worth 2.6 million manats have been sold, including 2.2 million manats in exports. Cotton grown in Neftchala, Salyan, Sabirabad, and Saatli districts is used as raw material, creating seasonal employment for 300 people in cotton fields. Overall, 80 permanent jobs have been created at the plant.

    Ilham Aliyev “Tashobasi” LLC Sabirabad
    İlham Əliyev Sabirabadda pambıq emalı zavodunun fəaliyyəti ilə tanış olub
    Ильхам Алиев ознакомился с деятельностью хлопкоперерабатывающего завода в Сабирабаде

