Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January

    President Ilham Aliyev meets with President of EBRD in Davos

    Other
    • 20 January, 2026
    • 17:36
    President Ilham Aliyev meets with President of EBRD in Davos

    On January 20, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Odile Renaud-Basso, President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), in Davos, Report's correspondent from Davos informs.

    During the conversation, the sides expressed satisfaction with the established cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EBRD, noting a number of successful projects implemented by the Bank in the country. In this context, reference was made to various projects carried out by the EBRD in several regions of Azerbaijan, including Ganja and Sheki, particularly in the water sector. Discussions were also held on the financing of projects envisaged under the State Program for the improvement of water supply, wastewater, and stormwater systems in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula for 2026–2035.

    The meeting also featured an exchange of views on cooperation in the renewable energy sector, the modernization of Nakhchivan's transport system, and the financing of household waste management projects in various regions of the country.

    The conversation further touched upon the measures undertaken by the state to develop Azerbaijan's banking sector, promote entrepreneurship, and create an effective investment environment for local and foreign businesspeople.

    President Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan EBRD Odile Renaud-Basso Davos European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
    Photo
    İlham Əliyev Davosda Avropa Yenidənqurma və İnkişaf Bankının prezidenti ilə görüşüb
    Photo
    Президент Ильхам Алиев встретился в Давосе с президентом Европейского банка реконструкции и развития

    Latest News

    17:54

    Jamie Dimon: JPMorgan interested in deepening cooperation with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    17:54

    Dombrovskis: EU plans to allocate €100B in support for Ukraine from 2028

    Other countries
    17:53

    Fitch: Azerbaijan has high financial flexibility

    Finance
    17:53

    Fitch: Azerbaijan's credit expansion to remain restraint

    Finance
    17:48

    Fitch: Azerbaijani Central Bank's hedging program to help reduce foreign currency imbalances

    Finance
    17:48

    SOCAR, ADNOC discuss full-field development of Absheron gas-condensate field

    Energy
    17:46

    Fitch: Azerbaijan's banking sector became more resilient than pre-COVID levels

    Finance
    17:44

    SOCAR and JBIC discuss clean energy initiatives

    Energy
    17:42

    Fitch: Many Azerbaijani banks ready for Basel III requirements

    Finance
    All News Feed