    President Ilham Aliyev inspects reconstruction progress in Chapar Village, Aghdara district

    • 13 January, 2026
    • 13:32
    President Ilham Aliyev inspects reconstruction progress in Chapar Village, Aghdara district

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev inspected the reconstruction and development work carried out in the village of Chapar in the Aghdara district on January 13, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    İlham Əliyev Ağdərənin Çapar kəndində görülmüş işlərlə tanış olub
    Ильхам Алиев ознакомился с работами, проведенными в селе Чапар Агдеринского района

