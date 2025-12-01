Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    OSCE completes closure of Minsk Process and related structures

    • 01 December, 2025
    • 11:58
    OSCE completes closure of Minsk Process and related structures

    The OSCE finalized the closure of the Minsk Process and its related structures at 23:59 on November 30, 2025, in line with the Ministerial Council decision MC.DEC/1/25 adopted on September 1, 2025, following a Joint Appeal from Armenia and Azerbaijan to the Finnish Chairpersonship of the OSCE, Report informs, citing the statement of the organization.

    "The completion of all necessary administrative procedures marks the conclusion of the closure process. This process implemented the 1 September consensus decision of all 57 OSCE participating States in the wake of the historic Joint Declaration signed in Washington D.C. on 8 August 2025 by Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, and witnessed by US President Donald J. Trump," the statement says.

    ATƏT Minsk prosesi və onunla əlaqəli strukturların bağlanmasını başa çatdırıb
    ОБСЕ завершила закрытие Минского процесса и связанных с ним структур

