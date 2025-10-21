Official welcome ceremony held for President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Astana - UPDATED

On October 21, an official welcome ceremony was held for President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at the Akorda Presidential Palace in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Report informs via AZERTAC that a guard of honor was lined up for President Ilham Aliyev at the Akorda Presidential Palace.

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Members of the Kazakhstani delegation were introduced to President Ilham Aliyev, while members of the Azerbaijani delegation were introduced to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the Azerbaijani President.

The national anthems of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan were performed.

The presidents reviewed the guard of honor.

The heads of state posed together for photographs.

