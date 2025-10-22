Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Central Bank Silk Road Forum
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Central Bank Silk Road Forum

    Jeyhun Bayramov meets with his Estonian counterpart

    Other
    • 22 October, 2025
    • 12:37
    Jeyhun Bayramov meets with his Estonian counterpart

    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his Estonian counterpart Margus Tsakhna, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry wrote on X, Report informs.

    "Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov had tête-à-tête & extended format meetings with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Estonia Margus Tsahkna at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan within his official visit to Baku, Azerbaijan.

    Discussions focused on enhancing mutually beneficial political dialogue and intensifying reciprocal high-level visits. Deepening economic cooperation, taking full advantage of trade & investment potential, boosting partnership in digital economy, renewables and connectivity were high on the agenda as well.

    Ministers also discussed broader regional situation and post-conflict normalization and peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, highlighting the historic Washington Summit last August & its remarkable outcomes," reads the post.

    Azerbaijan Estonia Jeyhun Bayramov Margus Tsakhna Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    Photo
    Ceyhun Bayramov estoniyalı həmkarı ilə görüşüb
    Photo
    Байрамов встретился с эстонским коллегой в Баку

    Latest News

    14:13

    Travelers from eight countries arrive in Azerbaijan's Khankandi

    Karabakh
    14:10

    Estonian FM: Azerbaijan is important for both Estonia and the region

    Foreign policy
    14:08

    Bayramov: Second route of Middle Corridor could make Armenia a transit country

    Foreign policy
    14:06

    Bayramov: EU–Azerbaijan ties gained momentum after new Commission formed

    Foreign policy
    13:55

    Azerbaijan-Estonia trade turnover totals $25M in Jan.-Aug. 2025

    Foreign policy
    13:49

    Azerbaijan, Estonia to hold political consultations in 2026

    Foreign policy
    13:45

    Bayramov: Azerbaijan sees positive results from Washington Accords

    Foreign policy
    13:43
    Photo

    Azerbaijani, Georgian PMs hold closed-door meeting in Tbilisi

    Foreign policy
    13:42

    MP: Azerbaijan writes success story on economic independence

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed