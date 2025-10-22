Jeyhun Bayramov meets with his Estonian counterpart

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his Estonian counterpart Margus Tsakhna, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry wrote on X, Report informs.

"Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov had tête-à-tête & extended format meetings with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Estonia Margus Tsahkna at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan within his official visit to Baku, Azerbaijan.

Discussions focused on enhancing mutually beneficial political dialogue and intensifying reciprocal high-level visits. Deepening economic cooperation, taking full advantage of trade & investment potential, boosting partnership in digital economy, renewables and connectivity were high on the agenda as well.

Ministers also discussed broader regional situation and post-conflict normalization and peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, highlighting the historic Washington Summit last August & its remarkable outcomes," reads the post.