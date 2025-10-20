Israeli Embassy in Azerbaijan hosts amputee football team for dinner
- 20 October, 2025
- 17:44
The Embassy of Israel in Azerbaijan hosted the Israeli Amputee Football Team for dinner, Report informs, citing the embassy's post on X.
"The Embassy of Israel in Azerbaijan had the honor of hosting the Israeli Amputee Football Team for dinner at the Ambassador"s residence, during their tournament in Baku.
We congratulated the team on their impressive performance so far and wished them success ahead.
Yesterday, the team proudly finished the tournament in second place- an outstanding achievement," the post reads.
