    Zelenskyy: Ukraine to help EU combat drone threat

    • 02 October, 2025
    • 14:17
    EU countries are increasingly facing the threat posed by Russian drones, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said ahead of the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Copenhagen, Report informs.

    "Today, Europe is indeed facing the threat of drones. Ukraine has experience in combating this threat, perhaps the most in the world. We will not stand aside," Zelenskyy added.

    He also noted that he is awaiting US President Donald Trump's decision regarding the supply of long-range weapons.

    "We spoke with the US President and we are grateful to Trump for this dialogue. We had a very good and productive meeting last time. We discussed missiles and long-range weapons. Everything depends on his decision," the Ukrainian president said.

    Zelenski: Ukrayna Aİ-yə dron təhlükəsinə qarşı mübarizədə kömək edəcək
    Зеленский: Украина поможет ЕС в борьбе с угрозой дронов

