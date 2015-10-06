Yemen: hotel used by PM Badah hit in Aden

Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ A hotel in Aden housing Yemen's prime minister and his cabinet has been hit by a rocket attack, residents say, Report informs referring to BBC.

There are reports of casualties, though not among ministers staying there.

The Qasr hotel has been used a seat of government since a Saudi-led coalition forced Houthi rebels from Aden, Yemen's second city.

The Houthi rebels advanced on the city and in March forced President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi and the government to flee to Saudi Arabia.

In July, pro-government militiamen and soldiers drove the Houthis and allied army units loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh out of the port city with the help of coalition ground forces.