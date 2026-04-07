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    WHO halts Gaza medical evacuations after staff member killed

    Other countries
    • 07 April, 2026
    • 09:47
    WHO halts Gaza medical evacuations after staff member killed

    The World Health Organization (WHO) suspended today's medical evacuation of patients from Gaza via Rafah to Egypt after a person contracted to provide services to the WHO in Gaza was killed today during a security incident, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X, Report informs.

    "WHO is devastated to confirm that a person contracted to provide services to the Organization in Gaza was killed today during a security incident. Following the incident, the WHO suspended today's medical evacuation of patients from Gaza via Rafah to Egypt. Medical evacuations will remain suspended until further notice," Ghebreyesus wrote on X.

    He added that two WHO staff members were present but were not injured.

    According to the WHO director-general, the incident is under investigation by the relevant authorities.

    World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Gaza Strip
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