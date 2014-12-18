White House says Obama has not signed into law bill on possible new sanctions on Russia

Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ U.S. President Barack Obama has not signed into law a bill earlier adopted by the Congress, that could permit imposing sanctions against Russian state-owned corporations and supplying Ukraine with weapons, an official in the U.S. Administration told TASS on Wednesday.

Earlier the spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State, Jen Psaki, said that Obama has signed into law a bill that provides an opportunity to impose sanctions on Russian state-owned corporations and supply Ukraine with weapons, informs Report citing TASS.