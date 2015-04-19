Video shows Daesh killing of Ethiopians in Libya

Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ A video released by Daesh militant group purportedly shows the execution of dozens of Ethiopian Christians by its affiliates in two separate areas of Libya.

Report informs referring to the foreign media,the video shows over 15 dark-skinned men wearing black suits purportedly being killed by gunshots to the head in the southern region of Fezzan.

It also shows over 10 others, also dark-skinned but wearing orange jumpsuits, being beheaded on the coast of northern Barqa region.

"To the nation of the cross…Muslim blood that was shed on the hand of your religion is not cheap," an English-speaking executioner said in the video.

"In fact, their blood is the purest blood because there is a nation behind them that seeks revenge," he added.

"We swear to Allah [God], you will not have safety even in your dreams until you embrace Islam," said the speaker.

"Our battle is a battle between faith and blasphemy, between truth and falsehood," he added.

Neither the authenticity of the video or the nationality of the victims could be independently verified.