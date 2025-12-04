Uzbek FM: Azerbaijan–Armenia progress shows that complex issues can be resolved

The example of Azerbaijan and Armenia demonstrates that even the most complex and longstanding problems can be resolved when political will is present, Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov said at the 32nd OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Vienna, Report informs.

Saidov emphasized that progress toward peace must be welcomed and supported. Speaking about Central Asia more broadly, he noted that the region is entering a new stage of development based on trust, friendship, and mutual respect - values at the core of the OSCE.

He said Central Asia is gradually integrating into the global economy, expanding its transit and export potential, and contributing to stability and sustainable development. Consultative meetings of regional leaders, including participation from Azerbaijan, have become a symbol of this transformation and an important tool for coordinating strategic approaches.

"Our experience shows that even amid global tensions, regions can form stable and independent centers of cooperation, attracting growing international interest. This positive regional interaction demonstrates how the principles of the UN Charter and the Helsinki Final Act can be implemented in practice," Saidov stated.

He proposed holding an expert-level meeting in Uzbekistan in 2026 to assess the potential of Central Asian regional integration in strengthening international security and stability. Saidov added that Tashkent expects active support from Switzerland as the incoming OSCE chair, as well as from all participating states.