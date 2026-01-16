US, Ukraine to hold next round of talks in two days

Another round of talks between representatives of Washington and Kyiv on resolving the Ukraine conflict will be held within the next two days, Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States, Olha Stefanishyna, stated in an interview with Bloomberg TV, Report informs via Russian media outlets.

"Our teams will continue their joint work. A new round of dialogue will take place in the coming two days," she said.

Stefanishyna did not disclose the composition of the delegations or the location of the meeting. She noted that a new visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the US is not currently planned, while the World Economic Forum in Davos, scheduled for January 19–23, could provide an opportunity for a meeting with US President Donald Trump.