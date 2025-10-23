Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Central Bank Silk Road Forum
    Other countries
    • 23 October, 2025
    • 08:58
    US Treasury announces imposing sanctions on major Russian oil producers

    The US has imposed further sanctions on Russian oil companies, the US Department of Treasury said in a press release, Report informs.

    The new measures "increase pressure on Russia's energy sector and degrade the Kremlin's ability to raise revenue" for continued military action and support its economy, the document reads. According to it, the move is "a result of Russia's lack of serious commitment" toward resolving the Ukraine crisis.

    The US Treasury specified that the new restrictions will target Russia's two largest oil companies, Rosneft and Lukoil.

    "Rosneft and Lukoil are being designated pursuant to E.O. 14024 for operating or having operated in the energy sector of the Russian Federation economy," according to the press release.

    In addition, 34 Rosneft subsidiaries and six companies affiliated with Lukoil were designated in the latest US sanctions.

    Furthermore, the US stands ready to introduce more sanctions on Russia over the conflict in Ukraine as it expects its allies to join it in.

    "Treasury is prepared to take further action if necessary to support President [Donald] Trump's effort to end yet another war. We encourage our allies to join us in and adhere to these sanctions," Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent was quoted as saying in the press release.

    US Treasury sanctions Russia
    ABŞ "Rosneft" və "Lukoyl"a qarşı sanksiyalar tətbiq edib
    Минфин США ввел санкции против "Роснефти" и "ЛУКОЙЛА"

