    ​US State Dep't Calls UN Draft Palestinian State Resolution Unconstructive

    Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ The draft UN resolution on Palestinian statehood does not advance a two-state solution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, US State Department spokesperson Jeff Rathke said during a press briefing, informs Report citing Sputnik News.

    "We don't think this resolution is constructive, we think it sets arbitrary deadlines for reaching a peace agreement and for Israel's withdraw from the West Bank. And those are more likely to curtail useful negotiations than to bring to a successful conclusion. We don't believe this resolution advances the goal of a two-state solution" Rathke said on Monday.Rathke said that the resolution failed to account for "Israel's legitimate security needs."

