US seeks 1 billion USD from RBS and Barclays

Baku.14 March.REPORT.AZ/ The US Department of Justice is seeking an average of 1 billion USD each from the five global banks being investigated for alleged manipulation of currency markets, aiming to reach a simultaneous settlement.

Report informs citing Russian media, two of the banks are British, Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland. The others are Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase and UBS.

Neither Barclays nor RBS would comment last night on a report that the justice department had set the $1 billion figure as the starting point in discussions over an eventual settlement.